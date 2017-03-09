New wildfire burning near I-76 in Sterling

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire is burning in Logan County, about one mile east of the Sterling Correctional Facility.

At 12:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be burning 50-100 acres and was spreading, according to Marilee Johnson, spokesperson for Logan County Emergency Management.

A pre-evacuation notification has been issued for residents in the area, but Johnson couldn’t confirm how many people are impacted.

Pre-evacuation area in vicinity of southeast Logan County #sandhillsfire pic.twitter.com/5YtboW2dqf — Logan OEM (@LOCO_EM) March 9, 2017

Highway 61 is closed from Sterling to Otis, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Officials said there is fire active on both sides of the roadway. There is no estimated time for when it will reopen.

Grass fire south of Hwy 6 and east of Hwy 61 has Hwy 61 temporarily closed from Sterling to Otis for fire operations. S42 pic.twitter.com/lhu2gBtQeb — CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) March 9, 2017

Fire Departments from Sterling, Fleming, Peetz, Merino, Crook, and Haxtun are responding to the fire, officials said.

A Multi-Mission Aircraft is being deployed to the area, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said on Twitter at 12:20 p.m.

Wind is an issue, but the fire is not moving toward Sterling at this time, according to Johnson.

