× New clinic in Denver offers free spay/neuter surgery for all cats

DENVER — There is a new clinic in Denver offering free spay/neuter surgeries for all Colorado cats, all the time.

“The large number of cats living on the streets or waiting for homes in shelters and rescues is one of the biggest challenges in animal welfare across the country and in Colorado,” the Dumb Friends League stated on its website.

The Dumb Friends League Solutions – Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic offers free spay/neuter surgeries for all cats, including feral cats, community cats, and owned cats, officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Anyone can bring a cat to the clinic for spay/neuter surgery, regardless of income,” officials stated.

The Dumb Friends League already performs about 10,000 spay/neuter surgeries a year on cats at their shelters and through their mobile clinics, but they hope the new clinic will double that number.

The new clinic is located at 191 Yuma Street in Denver, near I-25 and 6th Avenue.