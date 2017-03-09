Monarch High, K-8 schools placed on lockout on report of suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Monarch High School and neighboring Monarch K-8 school were placed on lockout on Thursday morning on a report of a suspicious package, the Louisville Police Department said.

Officers were doing a perimeter check of the school at 329 Campus Drive in Louisville and clearing rooms. Nearby Monarch K-8 school was also placed on lockout.

The school was placed on lockout about 8 a.m. after the report of the suspicious package was phoned in.

SWAT team members and the Boulder County bomb squad have also been dispatched to the school.

Campus Drive was closed at South 88th Street as police investigated.