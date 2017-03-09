Man, his dogs, and ‘the predator’ chase geese for a living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- No matter how much you think you control your destiny, sometimes life has other plans.

Tim Eubank would attest to that.

He was a successful IT guy living the dream in Aspen, Colorado. Happily married, until his wife took him to court and then to the cleaners. "It was a very tough time for me. Emotionally it was a very tough time," Eubank said.

Enter destiny.

After a costly divorce, Eubank was staying in an RV at Chatfield State Park with his dog Buddy.

There was a heck of a goose problem there and Eubank thought he might find work chasing geese. "Absolutely and originally I thought, you know, maybe I can do this part time, on the weekend."

Six years later, Up & Away Goose Control has been Eubank's bread and butter.

His employees are five dogs and a sled like propelled device Eubank calls "the predator."

"It's a remote controlled goose management tool," he said.

With tools like the predator and his dogs, Eubank has been chasing geese from golf courses, apartment complexes and businesses.

He never thought, in his wildest dreams, that he would be turning poop into a paycheck.