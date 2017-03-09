Los Arcos Express, New China score Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Arcos Express

The Federal Heights restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical health code violations in January. An inspector cited the following critical violations:

Employee washed hands less than 20 seconds

Several large containers of chile rellenos held at wrong temperature

Soap dispenser contained sanitizer

The owner of the restaurant invited us into Los Arcos for a look at the kitchen. Ray Luevano told us all of his employees have gone through safety training.

Luevano said, “As long as we keep making good food and our place is always clean. The issues we are having are just maintenance that we had to deal with… And then the training… trust us”

The restaurant which is located on 92nd Avenue in Federal Heights passed its follow up inspection.

New China

A Jefferson county inspector cited the restaurant for 11 critical violations during its February surprise inspection.

The critical mistakes included:

Multiple food born illness risks

Uncovered raw shrimp next to vegetables

Dish rack, dish machine and slicer dirty

When our calls were not returned we stopped by the restaurant.

An employee told us, “We clean the kitchen every day. We mop the floor. Vacuum the carpet and move all of the chairs every night and the kitchen… right here… you know I think it is clean.”

The employee let us into the kitchen where our camera captured nail clippers and employee drinks on the slicer. New China is located at 3890 Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge.

Enricos Italian Market

The Arvada market scored an “A” for no critical violations in its last two regular inspections.

Owner Debbie Slocum said, ‘We stay on top of it. We know what needs to be done. And we try to stay on it every day. Just going down the list every week making sure by the end of the week, pretty much by now, it’s just habit. But we make sure the most important ones -- sanitizing and temperatures -- are exact. All of our hard work every day is paying off!”

Enricos Italian Market is on Chase Drive in Arvada.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

