Attendees of health care town hall worried about losing benefits

DENVER -- Local Democratic party lawmakers hosted a town hall meeting about health care Thursday night.

Many of the residents who showed up are worried about benefits from Medicare and Medicaid expansion that happened under Obamacare, might be scaled back.

They're also worried that prescription drug prices will go up without enough block-grant dollars available to cover the increases.

