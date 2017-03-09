Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are a couple products that will take your lip game up a notch- the Lip Lock and Lip Putty by Face Atelier. Lip Putty moisturizes and primes your lips while ensuring your lipstick stays where it should be. Lip Lock literally locks your lipstick in place without changing its shade. It's got an anti-microbial agent that kills microorganisms so that your lips stay stylish and healthy through dinner to that important good night kiss!