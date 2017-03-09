Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Boulder-based fish company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in Boulder-based food company LoveTheWild, which produces farm-raised frozen seafood meals.

"Estimates show the Earth’s population approaching 9 billion by 2050, putting tremendous pressure on our natural food resources,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

“Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people, but ​climate change, acidification and over-fishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability.”

"LoveTheWild’s approach to sustainable, responsible aquaculture is promoting the development of a secure and environmentally conscious solution to feeding our planet’s growing population.”

It's not known how much DiCaprio is investing in LoveThe Wild's Series A funding round, which raised $3 million in total. He will also join LoveTheWild's advisory board.

LoveTheWild sells four frozen fish entrees for between $6.99 and $10.99, and are sold in 33 states, including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Wegmans.

The company’s products can be found in 33 states at stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts. It was launched in 2014 by Jacqueline Claudia and Christy Brouker.

“We are excited that Mr. DiCaprio, someone so dedicated to environmental activism, has partnered with LoveTheWild to help make it easy for consumers make an impact on the environment through something as simple as choosing the right thing for dinner," Claudia said in a statement.