Keep Your Skin Clear with Dew Puff

We've found a great skincare solution that's headquartered in Boulder and our producers love them! They're called Dew Puff Face and Body Cleansing Sponges, and we have three samples to show you.
- Asian Clay is for dry and aging skin. It removed impurities.
- The Bamboo Charcoal is for blemish prone skin. It contains natural antioxidants.
- The Original is for all skin types. It's gentle enough for a baby's skin.
They're 100% plant based and have just one ingredient called konjac root. All you do is add water. You can use them alone or with a cleanser. The Dew Puff removes toxins and impurities for a healthy glow, without the harsh chemicals and preservatives found in most skincare products. They also keep skin hydrated and PH balanced, and they're only $8!
You can find Dew Puffs at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Whole Foods Market, or visit their website dewpuff.com.