Hundreds of fans on Broncos season ticket waiting list could get tickets for 2017

DENVER — Hundreds of people on the Denver Broncos waiting list for season tickets will get a chance to buy those tickets for this upcoming season, the team said Thursday.

It will be the first time in six years the team has made a significant number of season tickets available to fans. This is great news for some lucky people who have waited years for the chance to buy Broncos season tickets.

The Broncos said they did an audit of who is using their season tickets. It revealed that a number of season ticket holders didn’t go to any home games during the 2016 season.

The reason could be that the season tickets were held by ticket brokers who sold those tickets on the secondary market.

The team said as a result, several hundred season ticket accounts were not renewed for the 2017 season. The Broncos told FOX31 they estimate it could be about 1,000 tickets that are available, since many season ticket accounts include more than one ticket.

The Broncos said the waiting list for season tickets has about 75,000 names on it.

The team also said current season ticket holders would have a chance to upgrade their seat location for the first time in several years. And on top of that, season ticket prices did not go up for 2017.