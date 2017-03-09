Please enable Javascript to watch this video

34th Annual Great Chefs of the West Benefiting The National Kidney Foundation.

The event is March 16th at 6pm at the Denver Marriott City Center. The address is 1701 California St.

Purchase tickets at www.kidney.org/greatchefswest

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Great Chefs of the West 3/16/17

Rioja

1# Brussels Sprouts, Shaved as thin as possible

2 Meyer Lemons, Zest and Juice

2 oz. Shallot, Shaved as thin as possible

½ c. Pinenuts, Toasted

1 t. Salt

Combine all ingredients with the exception of the pinenuts and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving. Right before serving add in the pinenuts.