Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-Ups due to labeling error

Gerber Products Company is voluntarily recalling its Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® because “egg” is missing from the “Contains” statement.

The “Contains” statement on the label is meant to make customers aware of any possible allergens in the recipe. “Egg” is listed in the ingredient list.

Gerber says it’s updating the package labels and all other Pasta Pick-Ups® flavors are labeled correctly.

According to the FDA, no illnesses due to an allergic reaction have been reported.

If you have questions, you can call Gerber at 1-800-510-7494.