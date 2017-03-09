Former employee says company covered up after teen was shot at party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A high school honor student was shot to death outside an after-hours party in November 2016 but Denver police never made any arrests.

16-year-old Sanghyuk Kim, a popular musician from Overland High School, was shot to death during a fight that spilled out onto the street.

Owners of the building housing Legacy Traffic Management where the party was held denied any connection to the party.

"That's not true. They did have after-hours parties," said Julie Barcelon who left the company March 3.

Barcelon said she's been wanting to talk about what she knew since November because she wants the boy's family to know.

But she said management warned employees not to talk to anyone about what happened.

"There was a child that lost his life over this and for nobody to ever know ... being a parent I understand that and that's the reason I came forward," said Barcelon. She said she kept the company’s books.

We found half empty liquor bottles the morning after the shooting. We also called a phone number listed on a flier advertising a teen back-to-school party at the same business address.

A recorded message said: "You have reached Clifton Washington with Legacy Traffic Management…”

We went to Legacy, where Barcelon said Washington was a manager, to see if anyone would talk Thursday.

"If it wasn't tied anywhere then why would you have a company number on there? These parties were known by Legacy and this I do know," Barcelon said.

A man in the front office told FOX31 he had no comment and referred us to their attorney who earlier sent us a statement denying any connection to any parties at the warehouse.

"I did the accounting so I know that Legacy did put money into fixing up that garage upper area for after-hours parties,” Barcelon said.

She said they charged 20 bucks a person.

"Since they were collecting money they were sponsoring it. I mean when owners of companies do know about these things then there has to be some liability,” she said.

But she was never questioned by police.

"Nobody ever asked me any questions because had they, I would have come forward and I would have been truthful at that time. But nobody ever asked me so I never said anything."