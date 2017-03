GOLDEN, Colo. — Fairmount Fire Department and West Metro Fire Rescue are working to put out a fire burning near the Coors plant in Golden.

The fire was burning five to 10 acres about two miles west of West 32nd Avenue and McIntyre Street, according to officials.

CLOSURE: South Table Mountain Park is closed for fire-fighting operations. Plz avoid area and let crews do their job #jeffcotrails #golden — JCOS (@JeffcoOpenSpace) March 9, 2017

