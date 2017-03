Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Fit-NeuraPerformance Brain Center

Spring and summer sports are coming soon and that means parents have to be aware of the dangers of concussions for their little athletes.

But, now there's a brand new way to test your kid's brain function before a concussion happens.

Our fitness expert Joana Canals has been outside taking the test for today's Everyday Fit.

