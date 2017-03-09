Colorado DMV system down 4 days in row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s been a delay-prone week for drivers attempting to do business at Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles offices.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers uncovered evidence computer systems have crashed every day since Monday for hours at a time.

“It’s very intense in there. People are really mad. People been waiting outside in the cold for a couple hours,” Mandy Archuleta told us in front of the Northglenn DMV branch.

On Monday, our undercover camera was rolling inside the waiting room when the computer systems “froze” for hours, causing massive delays in the processing of “photos.”

An employee can be heard announcing to the room, “Our system is down! We can’t take any of your documents. We don’t know how long it’s going to be.”

On Tuesday, trucker James Allen went to take his CDL test, but a computer crash forced him to return on Wednesday. Then another computer outage made him come back again Thursday morning.

Allen told FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne, “I don’t know what’s going on in there, but it’s not getting people to work, not moving people along. Not doing anybody any good.”

Allen said he waited eight hours at DMV over a three-day period before getting the paperwork so he could do his job.

On Thursday morning, driver Parsa Khajehzadeh was hopeful, but his plight wasn’t over yet despite being at DMV for the second day in a row.

“I was here for three hours yesterday. Three hours! And now they say they’ll be taking four people an hour today. It’s going to be a long day,” Khajehzadeh told FOX31.

Our cameras Thursday captured the disabled and elderly stuck standing as DMV employees held people outside waiting for the computers to restart.

Again, on hidden camera, DMV employees admitted the computer system had an ongoing problem.

FOX31: Are the cameras down right now?

DMV employee: Yah. We’re having a lot of issues for the third, fourth day in a row.

Ben Maes had been waiting four hours, without any idea of when his number would be called, when he approached the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

“They said after 8 o’clock, everything crashes - all around the state, it’s ridiculous,” Maes said.

Mandy Archuleta told us she’d never have waited through five-and-a-half hours of computer delays on Thursday to get her license if it was not about to expire.

Archuleta told Halsne, “They just told us the machines are down - the camera machines. Down for about five days. I’m not sure what’s going on. I’ve been here since 6:30 am trying to get my license.”

When the FOX31 Problem Solvers first called the Department of Revenue Thursday afternoon (the state agency which oversees DMV), we were told there hadn’t been any known computer outages.

Inside the branches, however, employees didn’t get that denial memo. On undercover camera, when a FOX31 producer asked, “It’s always this bad?” one employee bluntly stated, “Yeah. It’s a normal day.”

Just before business closed on Thursday (and moments prior to this publication), a DMV spokeperson emailed a statement to Halsne admitting there has been an ongoing issue.

Communications Director, Lynn Granger, wrote:

“We are aware of an issue with intermittent conditions that are causing delays at our camera stations. We are working to determine what the issue is and we are focused on correcting it as soon as possible. We are committed to providing excellent customer service and we appreciate the public's patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

David Perrone visited the Northglenn DMV branch on Wednesday, but he said officials there told him to leave and come back on Thursday because the computerized image system was frozen.

“The deal is the system is going down statewide,” Perrone told Halsne. “They were taking four to five photos an hour and it was taking people four to five hours to get through the line.”

Two years ago, taxpayers forked out $93 million to modernize licensing computers and software. The project was nicknamed DRIVES or the Driver License, Record, Identification, and Vehicle Enterprise Solution.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers first reported in 2015 the Governor's Office of Information Technology, or OIT, was put in charge of upgrading DMV computers.

We called OIT Thursday to ask if its ongoing work was the root of this week's system meltdown.

A spokesperson for OIT declined to answer, although did tell us Phase One of the $93 million project is completed and Phase Two had started.

Khajehzadeh said he understands computer upgrades might be a difficult process, but he thinks the state should be more forthright.

“If you guys got a new system, don’t try to keep going when it’s not working. Take a day off and get it fixed. Don’t have people waiting here for like six hours, you know what I’m talking about? Khajehzadeh told Halsne.