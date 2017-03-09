× Bustang adds 2nd run to between Denver and Glenwood Springs

DENVER — Bustang will add another round trip between Denver and Glenwood Springs starting next week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will offer the additional run along the I-70 corridor Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, April 16. It will cover the increased ridership expected during spring break.

The new run will leave the South Glenwood Station (27th Street and Glen Avenue) at 7:30 a.m. It will arrive at Union Station in downtown Denver at 11:10 a.m.

The new second run westbound will leave Union Station at 6:10 p.m. and arrive at the South Glenwood Station at 9:20 p.m. Arrival and departure times will allow passengers in Glenwood Springs to connect with the Roaring Fork Transit Authority’s scheduled buses to and from the Aspen/Snowmass area.

CDOT says they’ve seen an increase in passengers during March.

Bustang offers daily bus service through the I-70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Denver with a stop in Idaho Springs. It also operates service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.