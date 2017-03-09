Broncos reportedly to sign former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary, lose out on Calais Campbell

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will begin rebuilding their battered offensive line by signing former Dallas Cowboys guard Ronald Leary when the NFL’s free agency period opens Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Leary was a solid contributor for the Cowboys last season as they went 13-3 and won the NFC East.

Leary would be a solid upgrade along the line and he could be reunited with Tony Romo, who is expected to be released by the Cowboys on Thursday and could be pursued by the Broncos.

Leary, 27, is expected to sign a four-year, $35 million contract with $20 million guaranteed. The NFL free agency period begins at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Leary likely will replace Michael Schofield as a starter with Max Garcia at the other guard position.

The Broncos were also highly interested in former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is from Denver and attended South High School.

But he’s expected to sign a more lucrative contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Schefter reported.

