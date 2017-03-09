× Aurora neighborhood at odds over proposed homeless program moving in

AURORA, Colo. — People in an Aurora neighborhood are concerned about a proposed homeless program that could move in next to three elementary schools.

Ready to Work is a housing and employment center to help homeless people transition into the work force. The program supplies them with a job and place to stay for a year so people can build up references, work experience and savings.

Ready to Work already has a location in Boulder. The organization is considering 16000 East Colfax Avenue as its next location in Aurora. The building would be in the former 4 Aces Bingo Hall.

The proposed site is across the street from Laredo Child Development Center, Global International Village Preschool and Laredo Elementary School.

Opponents worry the homeless program will draw more homeless people to the area and they will be loitering around as students walk back and forth to school.

“As adults, we are all responsible for children, whether they are ours or not. And if anything happened to even one child, how do you live with yourself?” said Deborah Boyd.

Boyd is part of a neighborhood group trying to stop the program from setting up shop in the proposed location. The group is also concerned that the program houses people with criminal records, including felonies.

“We are in favor of the Bridge House program but we don’t want it at this location,” said Louis Lanfranchi. “It’s just too close to elementary-type students.”

“Some have been on drugs in the past and have been incarcerated. I’m concerned that that could wind up becoming a threat to the young children that are right across the street from there,” said Donna Lanfranchi.

Isabel McDevitt is the executive director of Ready to Work. She said there are a lot of misconceptions about homeless people and said there are many benefits to putting this program into the Aurora community.

“We are not an emergency shelter. We are not a halfway house, we are a year-long program that really helps people stabilize,” said McDevitt.

Ready To Work’s location in Boulder is near an elementary school. McDevitt said they’ve received zero complaints from their neighbors.

“From a community perspective, it’s better to have options for people experiencing homelessness and solutions to help them then to just have people on the streets,” said McDevitt.

She said all of their residents are screened before they are accepted. Residents must be sober and they are drug tested frequently. McDevitt said 24/7 staff monitors who is on the property and visitors must sign in and out.

“We do not accept sex offenders, we do background checks. We look at people’s backgrounds and make sure that they are going to be a great fit for our program which includes being safe in the community,” said McDevitt.

The building is zoned as a commercial property right now. The city must do a zoning change or conditional use amendment in order for Ready To Work to move in. Opponents plan to attend the meeting to oppose the change.

McDevitt has invited neighbors to a lunch on March 21 to answer questions about the program. It will be from 12 to 1:30 at 16000 East Colfax.