American adults are having sex less often than they did in the late ’90s

American adults had sex less frequently in the early 2010s compared to the late 1990s, according to a new study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior.

The average adult had sex about nine fewer times per year in 2010-2014 compared to 1995-1999, researchers found.

The General Social Survey found sexual frequency declined among people who are married or living together, but stayed steady among single people.

“The average adult enjoys sex 54 times a year, or a little more than once a week,” TIME reported. “While married couples under the same roof don’t fool around quite as much, they still have sex about 51 times each year.”

“Declines in sexual frequency were similar across gender, race, region, educational level, and work status and were largest among those in their 50s, those with school-age children, and those who did not watch pornography,” researchers stated.

Age had a strong effect on sexual frequency, the study found.

“Americans in their 20s had sex an average of about 80 times per year, compared to about 20 times per year for those in their 60s,” according to the study.

However, recent research shows that people born in the 1990s have sex less often than any group since the 1960s.

“Researchers found people born in the 1930s (Silent generation) had sex the most often [when comparing the same time period in the lives of each generation], whereas those born in the 1990s (Millennials and iGen) had sex the least often,” researchers stated. “The decline was not linked to longer working hours or increased pornography use.”

The Washington Post notes that people born in the mid-1990s and later were the first to come of age when cell phones were an omnipresent part of life.

“This was the group that really started to communicate by screens more and by talking to their friends in person less,” the Post quoted researcher Jean Twenge as saying.

There are a wide range of psychological and physiological benefits associated with sex, including stress reduction, sounder sleep, fewer colds and more toned abdominal and back muscles, according to Women’s Health.