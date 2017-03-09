32,000-acre brush fire in northeast Colorado fully contained

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A large brush fire in Logan and Phillips was fully contained Wednesday afternoon, the Logan County Emergency Operations Center said.

The fire burned 32,563 acres, four houses and several outbuildings. About 200 head of cattle also died in Phillips County.

Crews from 15 departments arrived at the scene after the fire was spotted about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Padroni area in Logan County.

Firefighters were hampered by two days of wind gusts up to 60 mph combined with tinder-dry conditions and low relative humidity.

Residents in Haxtun are taking collections for those who have been displaced from their homes.

Anyone in Logan or Phillips counties can donate supplies at Old Smith Hardware store in Haxtun or through a Facebook page that has been established. Officials said gift cards are in need the most.

There was a call Tuesday for donations of hay, feed, fencing supplies and individuals willing to provide trucking to help farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfire.

Those donations were being accepted at CHS Grainland in Haxtun.

The Colorado Farm Bureau activated a disaster fund to help farmers and ranchers. A message said 100 percent of the money raised will go to aiding those affected by the fire.