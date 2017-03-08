× Zipper the service dog in training gets ready for his mission

DENVER — Zipper, our service dog in training who we’ll be following for the next couple of years, visited FOX31 Wendesday night.

The black lab puppy was here with his handler, Erin Conley from Freedom Service Dogs of America. He’s on a very important mission.

Viewers got to see Zipper live on our FOX31 News at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows for the first time.

During the duo’s visit, Conley shared information on how people can donate to Freedom Service Dogs of America. The organization is currently in need of dog treats. There are more ways to donate. A list with ways to help can be found on their website here.

You can follow Zipper on Twitter: @ZipperTweets.