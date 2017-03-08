Watch live: Things continue to be ‘slow and steady’ for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Things continue to be “slow and steady” for April the giraffe as she progresses toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Wednesday.

“April remains in great condition with no concerns from keepers or our vet team,” officials with Animal Adventure Park said on Facebook. “Activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye. … Mother nature has everything timed right.”

The park veterinarian continues to be pleased with April’s progression.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.