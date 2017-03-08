× Utah mom keeps pumping for months after baby’s death to donate breast milk

RIVERDALE, Utah — A Utah woman who lost her son just six weeks after he was born has continued to pump breast milk for more than three months, to help moms and babies in need.

Nicura Thompson‘s son Colton was born with multiple heart defects and passed away on Dec. 2, which happened to be Thompson’s 28th birthday, the Standard Examiner reported.

“I wanted something good to come of his loss,” Thompson said on Facebook.

She decided to donate the breast milk she had stockpiled at the hospital. And she kept pumping.

Thompson was determined to donate 5,000 ounces of breast milk to a nonprofit organization in Utah called Mountain West Mothers’ Milk Bank. So far, she’s given about 4,000 ounces.

Thompson, who has three young sons, said she spends about two hours pumping breast milk each day.

When someone on her Facebook page commented, “I don’t know how you do it,” Thompson replied, “I don’t either. I just know it gives me some comfort.”

“I’m definitely doing it to honor [Colton],” she added.

“Your an amazing woman with amazing strength and love. To bring such hope to other infants truly puts tears of joy in my eyes. You are the change we wish to see in this world. One bag at a time,” a mother from Washington wrote on Thompson’s page.

“We lost our sweet baby, and if I can help some other sick babies, then I will. It helps me to know that some good is coming out of our terrible tragedy,” the Standard Examiner quoted Thompson as saying.