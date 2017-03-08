U.S. Army recruiting largest increase in command’s history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's been a while since we've heard those famous words, but it's true, Uncle Sam wants you.

To be specific, the United States Army needs to add an additional 6,000 active duty recruits to the original 65,000 slated for 2017.

It's the largest in-year mission increase in the U.S. Army's history.

General Jeffrey Snow, Commander of the United States Army Recruiting Command, said the status quo is just too low. "My personal opinion is that in fact the Army is not large enough to accomplish all the missions in support of the Department of Defense."

The desire for more recruits in boots is the result of the National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Obama in December 2016. "It was an acknowledgment on his part that the Army was not large enough," said Snow.

The government's fiscal year ends in September, which means filling all those spots will be a very challenging mission when only three in ten can in fact meet the qualifications to join the military.

General Snow admits it won't be an easy mission, but is confident the Army will get the job done, "I have a lot of confidence in the leadership in this organization and we will do what the Army asked us to do."

The modern day band of brothers is growing.

