× Tips show how to protect yourself from spying secrets Wikileaks revealed

DENVER — The biggest release of Central Intelligence Agency spying secrets onto the WikiLeaks website has many of you wondering if it could put your smartphones or internet-connected TVs at risk.

A computer science expert from Metropolitan State University in Denver says the short answer is probably not.

We have long heard of the vulnerabilities of our computers getting hacked.

But if you think about it, our smart phones are essentially little computers.

And now, so are so many of our TVs.

If they’re connected to the internet — that is where much of the potential digital danger comes from.

TVs do more than entertain us.

A leak of more than 8,000 CIA documents show they can also spy on you.

“Your TV, your phone, they are both computers. These days everything you can do with a computer, you can do with those devices, so they are equally vulnerable,” says MSU computer science professor Steve Beaty.

He says the trove of secret information shows intelligence agencies can listen and record conversations through certain Samsung TVs — even when they’re turned off.

But he says it’s not something people should worry about.

“One must have physical access in order to install the malware. You have to get in a person’s house, and plug in a USB drive,” he says.

He says you can also disconnect your TV from the internet.

The documents also show the CIA can break into iPhones and Androids.

The most important way to protect yourself is to update all your devices. On a smartphone, go to settings, then general, then software update. You can also do the same thing with your TV and computers.

Beaty also says update your passwords regularly, using long, sophisticated passwords.

And be careful when clicking on email links or downloading corrupted apps that can infect your devices.

“When it’s infected then they have the capability of doing almost anything to your device, listening, watching your texts, what you type,” says Beaty.

But he says, all in all, the confidential information won’t hurt Americans.

The documents don’t show how to carry out these cyber attacks.

And he thinks it’s actually good the CIA has these capabilities against our foreign enemies.

“Spying on nation-states and ISIS is what we want to happen. These are effective methods to do it,” he says.

But Beaty says if your sense of privacy still feels infringed upon, you can always go back to the Stone Age — pull out a flip phone and get a dumb TV.

He says the bigger concern is that the leak occurred at all – -one of several we’ve seen recently.