Survey to gather traffic data on most dangerous parts of Denver

DENVER — The city and county of Denver are looking to implement a program that puts an emphasis on transportation safety.

A survey has been released to gather data on what residents think is the most dangerous part of the metro area.

Vision Zero reduces transportation-related injuries and saves lives using data, with the goal of getting the number of traffic fatalities down to zero. In 2016, 57 people were killed in traffic deaths in Denver.

The Vision Zero program started in Sweden in 1997 and has been used in major cities around the globe, including Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, and New York.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michael Hancock will host a summit on Vision Zero. It’s open to the public, and will take place at 10 a.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

“More people are using our streets in more and different ways every day,” Hancock said in a statement. “Through street design, targeted enforcement and education we will make our streets safer for people of all ages and abilities, particularly pedestrians and people on bikes, as they are the most vulnerable.”