Several shots fired into Northglenn home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- No one was injured after shots were fired into a home early Wednesday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Dean Drive about 4:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told officers that several shots struck a home in the area. Several people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was hit.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8979.