Plane carrying Michigan’s men’s basketball team slides off runway

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A plane carrying the University of Michigan men’s basketball slides off runway at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Wednesday afternoon.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slid off the runway,” officials said in a statement released on Twitter.

“The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated,” officials stated.

University officials said the players and everyone who had been traveling with them are safe.

Tyler Davis, Head Manager for the team tweeted a video showing the plane after the accident.

Scariest moment of my life but we're all good. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3GGd2Rw5no — Tyler Davis (@tylerjdavis2) March 8, 2017

The team was on their way to the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C.