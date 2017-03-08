Mom suspected of kidnapping 10-month-old son from protective custody

CLIFTON, Colo. — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a woman who is believed to have kidnapped her 10-month-old son.

The child was in protective custody, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Misty Nichols, 42, took the baby from the 200 block of 3rd Street in Clifton a little before 4 p.m., investigators said.

The 10-month-old boy, Jaxxon Morris, was last seen wearing a shirt and diaper but no pants or shoes.

Nichols is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes with “brown over blue-colored hair,” although investigators said her hair might be blonde now.

If you see her or have any information about her or Jaxxon’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office wants you to call 911 immediately.