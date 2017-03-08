‘Day Without a Woman’ protest to be held at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many people will mark International Women's Day on Wednesday with "A Day Without a Woman."

Organizers are calling it a one-day demonstration of solidarity to show the importance of women to the economy.

A silent protest is planned at noon Wednesday at the Colorado State Capitol.

The rally is being organized by some of the same people who put together the giant demonstration the day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Thousands of women marched through the streets of Denver and around the country on Jan. 21 to protest Trump's election.

This time, it's not directly about Trump, but the message is very similar.

“We can show with our physical presence, we can show our government at all levels to know we are here and we are watching what they are doing," activist Helen Shrezes said.

“What's important is we are out there and we are visiable and will remain visible just as other groups have in the past."