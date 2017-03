DENVER — A man is being sought in connection to a string of unlawful sexual contacts of women on various RTD light rail lines, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

A photo of the man was captured during an incident at 7 a.m. on March 2.

Police were not specific on which lines the incidents happened or how long they have been occurring.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.