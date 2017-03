Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local Actor Connor Long in “Learning To Drive.”

He's a Colorado actor making waves with his talent in more ways than just one. Let's check him out in action. That's Connor Long...from the new movie "Learning to Drive."

And, today we're going to tell you how you can see this movie for free and support people with developmental disabilities too.

Welcome, Connor Long and Heidi Haines from the Arc of Colorado to the show!

http://www.thearcofco.org/