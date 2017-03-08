Legal Minute with Phil Harding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After an accident, you want to be cordial, exchange information, talk to the police and the insurance companies. But Colorado's Best Legal Expert, Phil Harding, reminds us that we need to be careful who we speak to and what we say, because not everyone has your best interests in mind. He shares some important advice in today's Legal Minute.

