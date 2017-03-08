× Lawmakers reach compromise on transportation plan to improve Colorado roads

DENVER — With roughly $9 billion in unfunded transportation needs, lawmakers at the General Assembly knew they needed to pass something this year that would fix the state’s transportation crisis.

They apparently have reached a compromise.

While the measure is still a long way from becoming law, a bipartisan bill has emerged that is being praised by both Democrats and Republicans.

The bill includes these details according to a release from party leaders Wednesday night.

Tax increase part of proposal

Roughly $680 million in new and existing resources would be made available for the state’s transportation needs, to be leveraged for up to $3.5 billion in bonding for projects across the state, if a 0.62 percent sales tax increase is approved by the voters in November.

“Every county and city in Colorado will share in the benefits from this transportation package,” Democratic Speaker Crisanta Duran said. “And we will insist on transparency and accountability, so that voters will know where their dollars are going and how they will be used. This package, if approved by the legislature and the voters, would be a major step forward for this state and firmly position us for growth and prosperity for the next 20 years.”

“Introduction of this transportation bill doesn’t mean we’ve arrived, just that we’ve hit another important mile marker on the long and winding road to a long-term transportation fix for Colorado,” Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham said. “This bill probably isn’t what the final product will look like, because what’s being introduced is a work in progress and there’s still a lot of debate, compromise and hard work ahead before we’ll have a proposal good enough to pass muster with voters. But I’m optimistic that we’ll get there in the end.”