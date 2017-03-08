Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Kong: Skull Island” Samuel L. Jackson Interview

The mighty Kong is back, roaring into theaters this Friday. The movie is set in the early 1970's , right after the Vietnam War.

A team is assembled to explore an uncharted island and things go bad...fast. Of course, they enlist the help of some military men... lead by Samuel L. Jackson.

He's kinda of a mad man in this film...a bad guy...and Parente wanted to talk to him about it. But, he could barely see me because of his glaucoma.

