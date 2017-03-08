Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Left Hand Brewing Foundation is bringing the mountain to the people! In its fifth year, Hops+Handrails features the best of Colorado, pairing a 65+ craft brewery festival alongside a 40’ high ski & snowboard ramp & rail jam competition! Returning on March 11th to Longmont, Colorado, the unique hybrid event gives attendees a taste of what Colorado does best – craft beer, winter sports, and live music.

Doors open at 11am at Roosevelt Park, with riders starting their runs and the beer fest fully underway by noon! Guests can sample a wide variety of the nation’s finest craft beer from over sixty breweries. A $40 sampling pass provides attendees unlimited tasting during the session. The rail jam will feature a four story ramp loaded with trick rails including a keg wall! The competition will be fully underway by 12:45pm, with Colorado’s best riders competing in the Open and Women’s & Junior’s categories. The Hops + Handrails stage will be lively and rocking featuring Grant Farm at 1pm, and headliner Chris Robinson Brotherhood performing at 4:30pm.

Tickets to the Beer Fest & Rail Jam are available online and day of. Event proceeds will benefit the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, SOS Outreach, and Chill Foundation. To date, Hops + Handrails has raised over $100,000 for the community!