Gov. skeptical about marijuana bills that are advancing at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Marijuana has been a hot topic during the 2017 Colorado legislative session.

On Wednesday measures involving allowing marijuana home deliveries and pot clubs advanced with bipartisan support.

But what does the Governor think? After all he has the veto power.

During a mid-session press briefing with reporters Thursday, FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Governor John Hickenlooper his thoughts.

"Would you sign a bill that would allow pot delivery in Colorado?" St. George asked.

"I don't know I'll have to see what the bill said --- but I do not think given the uncertainty in Washington this is the time to be reaching for trying to carve out new turf," Hickenlooper said.

Part of Hickenlooper's reasoning is fears the federal government may institute a crackdown on marijuana under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In regards to more "pot clubs" the Governor expressing skepticism there too.

"Smoking is bad for you," Hickenlooper said at the prospect of indoor smoking venues.

"I'm the first person to say we shouldn't have smoking in private clubs," Hickenlooper said.

The current version of the bill would allow local governments to decide if this is something they would want.

So while marijuana users may be finding new allies in the House and Senate, as of now, lobbying efforts are still needed for the Governor. After all he has the veto pen.