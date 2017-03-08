Republican lawmakers Gardner, Tipton, Lamborn to hold tele-town halls

DENVER — Three Colorado Republican lawmakers are scheduled to hold telephone town hall meetings on Wednesday night.

Sen. Cory Gardner, and Congressmen Scott Tipton and Doug Lamborn will take questions at various times.

Gardner has scheduled his town tall for 7:10 p.m., Lamborn’s town hall is planned for 6:30 p.m. and Tipton’s meeting is expected to start at 5:30 p.m.

It’s not known if any of the three will discuss the draft of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act that was rolled out by House Republicans this week.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been critical of the proposal. Democrats say it has the potential to leave millions of American uninsured, while harder-line Republicans have said it doesn’t go far enough to repeal the law.

Gardner was one of four Republican senators this week who questioned the bill.

“My team and I are assessing the bill,” Tipton said in a statement. “My priority is to ensure Coloradans and Americans in all corners of the country have access to affordable health care services.”

Said Lamborn in a statement: “This is the beginning of the process to repeal and replace Obamacare,” adding there are provisions for “ending the individual mandate, blocking federal funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers, phasing out Medicaid expansion, reducing regulations, and providing much-needed relief from the most onerous Obamacare taxes.”