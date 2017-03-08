Veteran Denver anchor Ernie Bjorkman returning to KWGN, Channel 2 News

DENVER — Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN announces that veteran broadcaster Ernie Bjorkman will return to Channel 2 News on Monday, March 27, and move into the Daybreak anchor chair when Tom Green leaves Channel 2 at the end of May.

“When KWGN contacted me about coming back I was ecstatic” said Bjorkman. “Returning to the anchor desk at Channel 2 is a dream come true for me.”

Ernie was the main anchor at Channel 2 News for ten years. During that time he won an Emmy award and an Associated Press award for his reporting.

When he stepped away from the anchor desk in 2008, he became a certified veterinary technician and worked at several Colorado animal clinics. In 2013, Bjorkman joined the Peace Corps and traveled to Ethiopia. Upon returning, he moved into a houseboat in St. Augustine, Florida.

“Ernie is a big part of Channel 2’s history and the news business in Denver” said KWGN VP and General Manager, Joan Barrett. “We are thrilled to have his knowledge and experience back in our newsroom.”

Bjorkman will anchor with Natalie Tysdal, Chris Tomer, Sam Boik and Chris Parente on Daybreak weekday mornings from 5 am to 9 am.

“Ernie and I have been friends since I first began anchoring at Channel 2 News” said Daybreak anchor Natalie Tysdal. “We’re going to make a great team in the mornings.”

“Replacing an anchor who has been on a newscast for 15 years is no easy task” said Holly Gaunt, VP of News at KWGN. “When it was all said and done, it was obvious that there was one person who should sit in the Daybreak anchor chair, Ernie Bjorkman!”

“It’s been a long journey but now I’m back where I belong, working with people I know, and doing what I love” said Bjorkman.