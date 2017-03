DENVER — British singer-songwriter and pop sensation Ed Sheeran announced a 48-stop North American tour this summer that will include a stop in Denver.

Sheeran made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter that coincided with an appearance on “Today.”

The tour will start June 29 in Kansas City, Mo., and end Oct. 6 in Nashville, Tenn.

He will perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Aug. 15.

Tickets go on sale beginning March 17, but a special presale begins at 10 a.m. Monday.