Denver area woman uses social media to find kidney donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Denver area woman is in desperate need of a new kidney, but doctors have told her it might take five years or more. So, she has come up with a creative way to try and speed things up.

“There’s no better way these days than the internet,” Danielle Shaffer told FOX31.

She started a Facebook page called “Kidney for Danielle” a couple of years ago when she was suddenly diagnosed with kidney failure, three weeks after giving birth to her second child.

“Because of blood transfusions and having children, I created a bunch of antibodies in me so I physically wasn’t a donor match to anybody in my family anymore,” she said.

Her father ended up becoming an “Altruistic Donor” in order to get Danielle a new kidney. He wasn’t a match for his daughter, but he donated a kidney on her behalf. She got a match in return.

“My dad’s kidney went to Connecticut and my new kidney came from Connecticut and that’s how I was able to get a kidney fast enough,” she said.

The transplant was a success, but six months into her recovery Danielle developed a rare genetic disease called atypical Hemolytic Uremic Sydrome (aHUS). The disease damages vital organs like the kidneys, heart and brain.

Doctors are treating Danielle’s aHUS, but it did irreversible damage to her new kidney.

“I’m at the point again where I either need a new kidney or I need to go back on dialysis, which is the last thing I want to do,” Danielle said.

She is a mother of two children, ages eight and two. Dialysis requires three, five-hour doctor visits per week and the procedure makes her too tired to properly care for her young kids.

“I makes me sad that she’s sick and I loved it how when she was still normal,” her eight-year-old daughter Zoey said. “She’s just laying down now all the time and it makes me sad.”

Since this would be Danielle’s second transplant, she is at the bottom of the wait list.

“And because I’m a rare match, they’re expecting a five or six year wait,” Danielle said. “I might not have the five or six years to wait.”

So, once again, she is turning to social media for help. A friend re-posted Danielle’s story on Nextdoor in hopes of finding a match.

The post is titled “Seeking a kidney for a dear friend” and says, “My health has gone down hill a little big and the doctors are getting a little concerned. I have not dropped down to 100 lbs and having trouble putting any weight on.”

It goes on to say, “please consider being an Altruistic Donor.”

Danielle says this is her last hope.

“People I don’t know might be that person who calls and says, hey, I can help,” she told FOX31.

If you are interested in finding out if you are eligible to donate to Danielle or as an Altruistic Donor, you are asked to call Jennifer Lurie at 303-765-6972. You must mention Danielle Shaffer’s name in order for her to be eligible to receive a kidney donation.

“I really hope she gets a new kidney and she’s all better. It would mean the world to me,” her daughter Zoey said.