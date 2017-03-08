Colorado Actor Stars in New Movie “Learning to Drive”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the clip from the new movie "Learning to Drive," starring an actor from right here in Colorado! We'ere going to share how you can see this movie for free and support people across the country with developmental disabilities. The star of the movie, Connor Long, joined us live this morning with Heidi Haines from Arc of Colorado.

Connor was nominated for Best Actor by The Young Entertainer Awards for "Learning to Drive." In addition to being an actor, Connor is a huge advocate for people with developmental disabilities. Arc of Colorado's mission is that everyone be treated with dignity and respect. That's why Arc is hosting the 6th Annual Achieve With Us Moving Festival on Friday, March 10. For more information about the movie festival and Arc, visit thearcofco.org.