DENVER — Denver Police said AT&T Wireless customers who call 911 may not have their phone calls go through. There was an outage reported that was affecting AT&T wireless calls to 911 nationwide Wednesday night.

The police department provided instructions on its Twitter page about how to text 911 if you are an AT&T Wireless customer and you need emergency help.

EMERGENCY ALERT: If you are an AT&T wireless customer trying to reach 911 – your call may not go through. Please TEXT 911 or — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017

2/2 call 720-913-2000 (push 1) to reach an emergency communications operator. We are working with AT&T to resolve the issue — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017

IF YOU NEED TO TEXT 911: Type 911 in To: field. VERY IMPORTANT to text location next. Then who (police, fire, ambulance) you need — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017