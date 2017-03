DENVER — If you think it’s been dry then you’re correct. In the past 51 days, only 1.6 inches of accumulated snow has fallen at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

DIA’s total for the 2016-2017 winter so far is 19.3 inches. Normally, the city would be 40 inches or greater by mid-March. That’s more than 50 percent below normal.

The last time more than 2 inches of snow fell at DIA was Jan. 16.