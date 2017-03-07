West Denver home partially collapses after possible hash oil explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Officials are investigating if hash oil caused an explosion that partially collapsed a home on Monday night, the Denver Fire Department said.

The explosion happened in the 700 block of King Street in the Villa Park neighborhood about 6 p.m.

Two people were inside the home and were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The explosion caused significant damage to the back of the home.

None of the surrounding structures was damaged.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.