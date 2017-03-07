Watch live: April the giraffe has active night as birth watch continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe had a “very active night” but otherwise there were no physical or behavioral change as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf continues, park officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, official at Animal Adventure Park in New York said her mood continued to improve, though she was not impressed with advances by the veterinarian.

“Our vet does a remarkable job — and he asks the hard questions of our animals — while we, the keepers, get to love on them and provide treats!” officials said on Facebook.

“The vet’s visit this afternoon was ended early by a toe tapping April, whose fancy footwork ended with a small front kick. … April was simply ‘stating’ she was done with her exam and reminding everyone this is her space.”

The park veterinarian was pleased with April’s progression.

On Sunday night, park officials said April “was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination,” though she calmed later.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.