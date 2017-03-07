Transform Your Skin with Revolutionary Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a new phone comes out, you're anxious to get the latest technology, but when it comes to your skin, you're still using the same products, hoping they'll magically turn back the hands of time. There have been huge advances in skin care, and it's time to take advantage of the revolutionary new technology. Nick Tvrdik, from Aria Integrative Health, joined us to tell us about Vivace and the RegenLite Transform Laser.

Nick has some amazing offers for our viewers today, so set up your free consultation today and learn if the RegenLite Transform Laser can help your skin. Full face treatments are only $600 and includes your eyes- eye treatments alone are usually $375! Plus, you'll enjoy a complimentary mini facial with a microdermabrasion treatment, saving you an extra $500.

Nick is offering the Vivace Skin Tightening Treatment for just $600, plus he'll include a neck treatment and LightPod session for free! Those two additional treatments are a $600 value.

Call Aria Integrative Health now to schedule your free consultation at (303)370-0205.