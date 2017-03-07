Skier dies after crashing into tree at Eldora Mountain Resort

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A skier died at Eldora Mountain Resort after crashing into a tree on Tuesday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The male skier, believed to be 23 years old, was found and rescue crews began performing CPR on him about 11 a.m., the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

A medical helicopter was summoned but it could not fly because of high winds. An ambulance responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the ski area.

The Daily Camera reported the skier was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.

It’s the first death at Eldora, which is southwest of Nederland, since University of Colorado student Rob Miles died after colliding with a tree while skiing there in December 2014.

It’s the seventh ski-related death at Colorado resorts this season.

On Dec. 19, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died at Breckenridge Ski Resort after colliding with a tree on Alpine Alley run, not far from the Imperial Express SuperChair.

On Dec. 29, a 40-year-old Texas woman died after falling from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch that was caused by mechanical problem.

Kelly Huber of San Antonio fell 25 feet and was pronounced dead at a Granby hospital. Her 12-year-old and 9-year-old daughters were injured in the fall.

On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver, was reported missing from Breckenridge. The next day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Haberthier was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced dead of a severe skull fracture after skiing into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

On Feb. 10, a 26-year-old man from Mexico died on an advance run while skiing at Breckenridge. The resort’s ski patrol responded to the incident, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified. The resort did not say where on the property the man died or the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Feb. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after crashing into a tree at Winter Park Resort.

On Feb. 25, a 34-year-old New Mexico woman died after colliding with a tree at Purgatory Resort in southwest Colorado.