Search resumes for missing 23-year-old hiker on Pyramid Peak near Aspen

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Volunteers and crews resumed searching Tuesday for a climber who did not return from Pyramid Peak on Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Montoya, 23, was reported overdue about 8:50 p.m. Sunday after hiking on the 14,026-foot peak just south of Aspen.

Montoya, originally from California, left Boulder on Saturday, but it’s not known when he began climbing the peak in the Elk Mountains.

On Monday, six Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers searched for Montoya in brutal conditions but did not find him, the sheriff’s office said.

A snow cave was found at the bottom of the west face of Pyramid Peak that is believed to have been used by Montoya, the sheriff’s office said.

Wind gusts reached 95 mph on top of Pyramid Peak on Monday.

Crews will search for Montoya by ground and in the air, weather permitting, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.